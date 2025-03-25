NBA Trades: Grading a proposed deal that would give Zion a fresh start in Portland

Grading the trade for the Portland Trail Blazers

The Blazers receive: Zion Williamson, Jose Alvarado, and Jordan Hawkins.

For the Portland Trail Blazers, this deal would be all about high-end potential. If Portland believes that they are a star player away from making waves in the Western Conference, Zion Williamson could be a natural target. In theory, Zion would emerge as an excellent fit next to the slashing and playmaking of Scoot Henderson. Zion could also help take some of the pressure off of Portland's young core. If he can remain healthy, there's reason to believe that this trade would certainly help the Blazers.

When healthy, there aren't many more dominant big men in the league than Zion. That's what the Blazers would be betting on with this deal. Even in his "down" seasons, Zion has posted pretty respectable numbers. If there's a way that Zion can completely put his injury issues behind him, Portland could be getting a young duo that could blossom into one of the better ones of the West in the future.

Jose Alvarado and Jordan Hawkins are two players not to overlook either. Both players have shown the ability to be strong contributors at various times in their careers to a team, and the hope would be that will continue to be the case in Portland - especially with the team having to part ways with two of their key wings in Shaedon Sharpe and Anfernee Simons.

Because of the risk that comes with Zion's injury history, I can't completely give this deal a high mark. A "B-" sounds about right. This is one of those blockbuster deals that could end up working out swimmingly for the Blazers but also one that could backfire if Zion continues to struggle with injuries down the line. The fact that there's even a small chance at excellence makes this a worthwhile gamble for Portland.

Grade: B-