NBA Trades: Grading a proposed deal that would give Zion a fresh start in Portland

What are the odds the Pelicans trade Zion Williamson?

In the end, I'm just not sure how realistic it is for the New Orleans Pelicans to trade Zion Williamson this offseason. I'd have to imagine that his tenure with the franchise is eventually going to end with a trade; I'm just not sure if that's going to happen this offseason. Could the Pelicans finally come to the conclusion to trade Zion this summer? Sure. Will it come together that quickly? That is what I'm still not sold on.

But, again, this could be the perfect offseason for it to happen, especially after the chaos that ensued at this year's NBA Trade Deadline. The most interesting part of a potential Zion trade revolves around what type of market that could develop if he were to hit the block. Even though there are real questions about his injury history, I'd imagine the market would be vast for Zion. The offers may not be substantial, but it would be foolish for there not to be a healthy market.

And, in theory, it would make sense for the Portland Trail Blazers to emerge as one of the interested teams. If the Blazers do believe that Scoot Henderson still has the opportunity to be the future face of the franchise, it would make sense to find a dominant big man to pair alongside him. That's one way that Portland could put Scoot in the best position to succeed heading into the future.

Maybe Zion becomes that fit or target for the team this offseason. That could ultimately be determined by whether the Pelicans are willing to place Zion on the trade block or not. At least for now, I still believe there's a better chance than not that they decide to keep him on the roster this offseason. I'd say there's probably around a 30-35 percent chance Zion ends up being traded this summer.

Odds of a Zion trade: 35 percent