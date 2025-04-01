NBA Trades: Ranking 8 Star players who desperately need an offseason change

7. Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento Kings

Just a few months ago, there was an optimistic outlook that Domantas Sabonis and De'Aaron Fox, with the right supporting cast, could one day help the Sacramento Kings emerge as a formidable dark-horse contender in the Western Conference. However, now that Fox is with the San Antonio Spurs, that idea is a former memory. Even though the Kings have remained somewhat competitive after the mid-season acquisition of Zach LaVine, Sabonis does find himself in an awkward situation.

You'd have to imagine that a big part of the reason why Sabonis signed the huge contract extension with the Kings a couple of summers ago was because of the rapport he was building alongside Fox. It's one thing to want to commit the prime years of your career to Fox; it's an entirely different thing to do so with LaVine and DeMar DeRozan. With all due respect to both of those players, they're not two players whom Sabonis may want to lock himself with at this point in his career.

Why it may be time for a change: Sabonis is going to be 29 by the time the offseason rolls around, and if there's not a natural pathway toward a significant upgrade to the Kings' roster, he could find himself in a difficult situation. In theory, I'm not sure Sabonis would want to "demand" a trade. I'd have to imagine he's found a nice home in Sacramento. However, on the other hand, if Sabonis is serious about winning, it may have to come with another franchise.

There have already been whispers that Sabonis is one player to keep an eye on and considering the Kings probably are staring down another possible rebuild in the next couple of years, it may make the most sense for both sides to pursue a trade.