NBA Trades: Ranking 8 Star players who desperately need an offseason change

6. LaMelo Ball, Charlotte Hornets

When the Charlotte Hornets selected ball with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, there were concerns about whether he could be the player the team needed him to be as such a high draft pick. While there have been some long-term concerns about Ball, it's hard to argue with the product that he's managed to put on the floor for the Hornets. He's been a borderline All-Star talent through the first few years of his career and could still be improving as a player.

Of course, the lack of team success and improvement from the Hornets is certainly concerning. Heading into the offseason, that's a conversation the front office will have to have - and, perhaps most importantly, figure out where Ball fits in the grand scheme of things.

Why it may be time for a change: After five seasons with the Hornets, I'm not sure either side is at the point where they feel all that confident about each other. Charlotte could still have some questions about whether Ball is a franchise cornerstone (especially considering how much injuries have taken a toll on his career over the past few seasons). With a projected top-4 pick in a loaded 2025 NBA Draft, the Hornets may have to make a huge decision on Ball sooner rather than later.

For Ball, does he truly believe he's going to be able to help turn Charlotte into a winner? Since joining the Hornets, the team has won more than 40 games just once. Over the past three seasons, they've taken a step back (record-wise) each year. At some point soon, the two sides need to sit down and figure out their futures. This could be the offseason where that finally happens. Quite frankly, at this point, an offseason trade of Ball can't be considered that shocking of an idea.