NBA Trades: Ranking 8 Star players who desperately need an offseason change

5. Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks

Over the last couple of seasons, it does seem as if the Atlanta Hawks front office has flirted with the idea of trading Trae Young. They haven't strongly shopped his availability or gotten close to trading him (at least not to the extent that would be publically reported), but there have been whispers of the Hawks potentially being open to the idea of moving on from Young.

Maybe Young's performance this season has changed Atlanta's stance on his future with the team, but I'd find it hard to believe that. Instead, I do believe that this could be the offseason where the Hawks finally decide one way or another on Young's future with the team. To be quite honest, I do think it would make sense for the Hawks to trade him this summer. If the team does want to lean in deeper toward their youth movement, trading Young would emerge as a natural next step for the team.

Why it may be time for a change: As much as a trade of Young would make sense for the Hawks, the argument could be made that it would also make sense for the All-Star guard. Young is going to be 27 years old by the time next season begins, and with the way the Hawks have operated as a front office over the last couple of years, it's become quite clear that the team is quietly trying to establish a new young core.

Is there a possibility that Young could be at the center of it all? Sure. However, I'm not sold on that idea - at least not yet. If Young does want to play for a highly competitive team before the end of his prime years, asking for a trade away from Atlanta would be one way to accomplish that. Young could still be an excellent player in the right system and with a strong supporting cast. At this point, I'm not sure if Atlanta is the place for him any longer.