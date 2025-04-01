NBA Trades: Ranking 8 Star players who desperately need an offseason change

4. Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns

In what has quickly become one of the worst-kept secrets in the NBA world, there's a growing scenario in which Kevin Durant ends up demanding a trade away from the Phoenix Suns this offseason. As part of the fallout from the 2025 NBA Trade Deadline, in which the Suns' pursuits of significantly upgrading their roster failed, the offseason could be one of major changes for the franchise.

If the recent rumors are any indication, it does seem as if one of the bigger changes for the Suns will revolve around a trade of KD. With just one year left on his contract after this season, there's a sense that KD will have the opportunity to decide his future. I'm sure there will be a meeting that takes place before the offseason in which both the Suns and KD will figure out how the operate forward. At this point, most across the league seem to believe that it will end with an all-out bidding war for KD this offseason.

Why it may be time for a change: The past two seasons with the Suns have been a huge disaster for KD. They've underwhelmed in back-to-back seasons and may not even make the postseason this year. The trio of Devin Booker, KD, and Bradley Beal is going to go down as one of the bigger disappointments in recent NBA history. At this point, I can't imagine a scenario in which KD willingly returns to Phoenix to run it back again - unless there's a huge unforeseen move that the Suns can pull off this summer.

Short of that happening, it does seem like a trade of KD is the next natural step forward. Of course, the big question is, what will the market be for a 37-year-old superstar player who is still really good but also clearly past his prime? That's what the Suns will have to figure out, as they may have already dug themselves into a hole with this entire situation.