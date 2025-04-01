NBA Trades: Ranking 8 Star players who desperately need an offseason change

3. Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies

It's been an interesting year for Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies. Morant hasn't had as productive a season as he has in recent years, but he's still been at the center of Memphis' success this season. Up until a few weeks ago, the Grizzlies were in the conversation to finish as a top-3 seed in the Western Conference. Things have begun to fall off the rails a bit, and it led to the surprise firing of head coach Taylor Jenkins - a move that could end up having some fallout for the franchise heading into the offseason.

At least for now, we won't know for sure until we get to the summer, but the Grizzlies are far from a consistent spot. If this season does end in disappointment, which is how the team is currently trending, it could lead to some big-picture questions - perhaps even one that revolves around the future of Morant.

Why it may be time for a change: While I wouldn't expect Morant to "demand" a trade or force his hand this offseason, it also wouldn't be all that surprising considering where the Grizzlies currently stand as a franchise. After firing their head coach, there's a new level of uncertainty surrounding this team heading into the summer. Add in the fact that this supporting cast has continued to prove to leave much to be desired around Morant, and you can't help but wonder if it may be time for a reshuffling of the roster at the very least.

Is that something Morant would want to be patient for? Or maybe the Grizzlies have their own questions about Morant's ability to be a lead man for the franchise? As strange as it may sound, a trade of Morant may not be completely off the table for the Grizzlies heading into the offseason. At least for now, I'd also suggest that there's a small chance Morant ends up pushing the envelope too - especially if he's not happy with the current direction of the team.