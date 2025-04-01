NBA Trades: Ranking 8 Star players who desperately need an offseason change

2. Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

It's been a season to forget for the Philadelphia 76ers. To be quite honest, there's not much the team probably could've done differently to avoid the disaster that this season has quickly become. Injuries took a toll on the Sixers, and the team was never in a position where they could recover. Joel Embiid was at the center of those injury issues and he never quite looked like himself this season, leading to the decision to shut him down for the season.

Heading into the offseason, there could be some very serious conversations to be had between Embiid and the Sixers. After going all-in on the Embiid build with the signing of Paul George last summer, you can't imagine the Sixers are going to want to pivot away from their superstar big man, but perhaps there could be a difference of thinking from Embiid's perspective.

Why it may be time for a change: Since entering the league, Embiid has found little postseason success with the Sixers. At 31 years old, the clock is ticking for Embiid. If he wants to compete for a championship, the argument could be made that it may have to come with another team. The Sixers may be built around Embiid, but I'm not sure they're in a position to compete with the Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, or even the New York Knicks at this point.

If Embiid believes that, it could open the door for the possibility of big changes during the offseason. To be perfectly honest, even though the Sixers have built their team around Embiid, I wonder how open Philadelphia would be open to trading their superstar center if it came with a blockbuster return. At the very least, it's something both sides may end up thinking about heading into the offseason.