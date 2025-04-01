NBA Trades: Ranking 8 Star players who desperately need an offseason change

1. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Over the past few years, the Milwaukee Bucks have quietly grown into becoming one of the most disappointing teams in the NBA. Giannis Antetokounmpo has done his part to keep the Bucks afloat, but it's the team's supporting cast that has left much to be desired. The acquisition of Damian Lillard has not worked out as perhaps the team had hoped, and who would've known that a desperate NBA Trade Deadline move for Kyle Kuzma would not change much for the team down the stretch?

As the Bucks have continued to struggle heading into the postseason, you can't help but wonder what the fallout could be if the team is subjected to another early playoff exit. At this point, if something doesn't change quickly, you can't help but wonder if Giannis would be more open to possibly demanding a trade away from the team. I know he's been vocal about not doing so, but the future doesn't look all that bright in Milwaukee at the moment.

Why it may be time for a change: Listen, I don't want to be that person who is trying to force a Giannis trade. But it may be time to start exploring the idea of such a possibility coming to fruition. If - and this is a big "if" - the Bucks aren't able to upgrade the roster around Giannis anytime soon, a trade can't be considered completely off the table. I want to see Giannis playing in significant moments in the postseason. Over the past few years, we haven't seen that.

I'm concerned the Bucks aren't in a position where they can effectively build around Giannis anymore. With Lillard and Kyle Kuzma on the books for the next three seasons and with pretty much no real significant trade pieces on their roster, I'm not sure how the Bucks' supporting cast is supposed to improve around Giannis. I'm afraid the Bucks may have gone all-in on the wrong pieces around Giannis. If that is the case, it would make sense for Giannis to begin to think about the option of a trade.