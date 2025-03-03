Oklahoma City Thunder: Ranking the 7 biggest playoff threats in the West

6. Houston Rockets

The Rockets are just a far less talented version of the Thunder, with their main discrepancy being that Houston doesn't have a go-to scorer in crunch time. This was evident when Houston and OKC squared off in the NBA Cup Semifinals, and the Rockets went cold in the fourth quarter while SGA scored 20 second-half points to guide the Thunder to the Cup Finals.



This season, the Rockets are 17th in points per game, 26th in field goal percentage, 27th in three-point percentage, and 27th in free-throw percentage. They are also last in the league in assists per game. The bottom line is that Houston's offense is nowhere near good enough to win a playoff series, let alone against the Thunder.



There have been plenty of occurrences in the last five years of conference favorites getting upset in the playoffs. However, all of these teams that pulled the upsets had good offenses. When the Nuggets beat the Clippers in the NBA Bubble, they had the 6th-ranked offense. The Clippers had the 3rd best offense when they beat the Jazz in 2021, and the Mavs had the 5th-ranked offense when they beat the Suns in 2022. Even last year's T-Wolves team, who were ranked 17th on offense, had two superstar offensive talents in Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns, who each helped the Wolves knock off the Nuggets. The Rockets don't have a star like them.



Houston was built to be scrappy, but they aren't built to beat the Thunder.