Oklahoma City Thunder: Ranking the 7 biggest playoff threats in the West

5. Golden State Warriors

The chances of the Warriors beating the Thunder come down to their significant experience advantage rather than X's and O's. Golden State's starting lineup of Steph Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Jimmy Butler, Jonathan Kuminga, and Draymond Green has played a combined 458 playoff games, which is 66 games more than any other Western Conference team, including the Thunder, whose starting five has only played 72 playoff games. With that quantity of playoff reps under their belt, Golden State's veterans will have the upper hand mentally and emotionally.



Despite that, they are just too small. They don't have a single player over 6-foot-7 in their lineup that plays 20 minutes per game. Kevon Looney has dropped off from years past, Trayce Jackson-Davis isn't quite ready for the big stage, and Quentin Post's brilliant shooting hasn't been enough to cement his spot in the lineup.



Against a team like the Thunder, who starts two seven-footers in Isaiah Hartenstein and Chet Holmgren, Golden State doesn't have close to enough size to keep up. Plus, Steph Curry will have OKC's long and athletic guards all over him, potentially preventing him from having one of his vintage games.