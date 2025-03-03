Oklahoma City Thunder: Ranking the 7 biggest playoff threats in the West

4. Memphis Grizzlies

Houston aside, no team matches the Thunder's physicality more than the Grizzlies. Memphis likes to rough people up, pick fights, and get into the heads of their opponents. The Grizzlies lead the NBA in points per game (123.1), which seems counterintuitive to the grit-and-grind reputation they've built over the years, but it's part of the plan. Memphis is just above average in most shooting categories, but they rank second in the NBA in offensive rebounding, second-chance points, and loose balls recovered. They're also second in points in the paint without a scorer or a lob threat that is known for dominating in the paint.



Here's the problem. Those numbers are great until you stack them up against the Thunder. OKC is first in points off turnovers, opponent points off turnovers, opponent points in the paint, deflections, charges drawn, and three-pointers contested. Everything in the hustle department that the Grizzlies do well, OKC does better. Plus, in gritty playoff battles like an OKC vs. Memphis matchup would be, it pays to have a scoring option like SGA in the clutch. Two years ago, the Grizzlies thought they had that in Ja Morant, but he has averaged only 20.9 PPG this season, shooting just 43.3% from the field (the lowest of his career) and 28.7% from three. In the clutch, he's shooting 38.2% and 20.0% in those respective departments, while SGA is shooting 45.5% and 54.5%.



Still, I won't count out the Grizzlies because I believe their size and defensive prowess from certain individuals give them a chance against the Thunder. Zach Edey is a 7-foot-3 cinder block, and Jaren Jackson Jr. is the odds-on favorite to win Defensive Player of the Year. Jaylen Wells, a rookie second-round pick, is an excellent perimeter defender and would help combat SGA and Williams. Thus, I wouldn't pick Memphis against the Thunder in a series, but don't count them out.