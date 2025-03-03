Oklahoma City Thunder: Ranking the 7 biggest playoff threats in the West

3. Los Angeles Lakers

In terms of on-court intelligence, the Lakers are second to nobody. The combination of Luka Doncic and LeBron James alone is enough to pick apart any opponent's defense over a seven-game series. They are an uncommon team that can afford to start a series slow because of James' and Doncic's abilities to solve the puzzle throughout a series and to come up big in a possible game six or seven. Doncic-led teams are 2-7 in game ones but are 5-4 in the overall series. LeBron is 16-8 in game sixes and 6-2 in game sevens in his illustrious career.



When the Lakers traded for Doncic, the Lakers were thought to be an offensive powerhouse, but they would eventually come up short due to a leaky defense and a lack of a real center. Instead, the Lakers have not allowed over 102 points in their last five games, and in their last twenty games, they are the #1 ranked defense in the NBA. If this trend holds, the Lakers will be an absolute problem in the postseason.



However, despite their recent defensive success, I still expect their lack of a true center to come back to bite them, especially against the Thunder, who have overwhelming size on their front line with Holmgren and Hartenstein. In games that both Holmgren and Hartenstein both play, the Thunder are 6-1, with the lone loss coming on the second night of a back-to-back in the game before the All-Star break.