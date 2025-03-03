Oklahoma City Thunder: Ranking the 7 biggest playoff threats in the West

2. Denver Nuggets

The Denver discourse is pretty simple. They have the best player in the world on their team who is capable of dominating the best teams in the league on any given night, no matter who is on his supporting cast. Jokic is having a career season—he's averaging 29.1 points, 12.7 rebounds, and 10.5 assists on absurd 57.7/44.0/82.2 splits. He's leading the league in win shares per 48 minutes, VORP, and offensive and defensive box plus-minus for the fifth season in a row, and he has surpassed Steph Curry's 2015-2016 offensive plus-minus of 10.35 for the greatest single-season OBPM in NBA history.



Recently, the three-time MVP has been getting more help, too. Jamal Murray has come alive in the last couple of months while Aaron Gordon and Christian Braun are both having career seasons. With Jokic's historic production and the fact that the Nuggets currently sit second in the Western Conference, they've earned the number two spot in these rankings. With that said, the Nuggets don't match up well with OKC. The Thunder have won five of their last seven meetings and held the Nuggets to their lowest points in a game this season of 87. They do a great job of taking the other guys out of the game (Murray in particular) and forcing Jokic to be a scorer instead of a passer. In games where the big man has seven or fewer assists, the Nuggets are just 4-4. They are 32-13 in all other games.



Denver poses as the second-biggest threat to OKC because of the high likelihood that they'll win their first two rounds, but to me, they'll need Murray to play at his 2023 playoff level and Jokic to put together two of the greatest weeks of basketball ever. Stranger things have happened.