Oklahoma City Thunder: Ranking the 7 biggest playoff threats in the West

1. Dallas Mavericks

The Mavericks have won six of their last nine games despite playing without all three of their centers—Anthony Davis, Dereck Lively, and Daniel Gafford. Kyrie Irving has averaged 27.0 PPG in that stretch, so just imagine how much better he and the Mavs will look when they get their bigs back. Luka Doncic might have kept the Mavs in contention for the next decade, but this current Mavs team gives them a better chance to win now, especially with how they stack up against OKC.



Dallas is the only team in the league that can walk out a double-big lineup more formidable than OKC's (Davis and Lively would be the likely candidates). The duo of Davis and Irving is right up there with Luka and LeBron as the top duo in the West and as we know from past history, a duo of a guard and a big is the best formula (Magic and Kareem, Stockton and Malone, Kobe and Shaq, Wade and LeBron, Curry and Durant, etc).



If Dallas can stay afloat without Davis in the coming weeks, they'll secure a playoff position and become one of the top contenders in the conference if healthy. In a potential matchup with OKC, they'd be able to guard SGA and Jalen Williams with Max Christie and Derrick Jones Jr., and Davis would feast upon Holmgren, who is tall but very slight. Dallas is also 3-1 against OKC so far this season (2-1 when SGA plays), so they'd go into that matchup with the ultimate confidence that they can win.



As we saw in last year's playoff matchup between Dallas and OKC, experience matters, and the Mavs have a significant edge in that department. We also know how a run as an underdog can ignite their entire city and make the American Airlines Center one of the loudest venues in sports. If these two teams met in the postseason at full health, I'd have to flip a coin.