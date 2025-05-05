4. Jaylen Brown

The contract: 4 years, $236 million

If the Boston Celtics really wanted to make an effective cost-cutting move, trading Jaylen Brown would be the best course of action for the team. However, deep down, I'm not sure how realistic a move that is. Not right now. Especially not if the Celtics are able to repeat as NBA Champions. If the Celtics do end up making a cost-cutting move, I'd imagine there are other players the team may prioritize trading over Brown.

For as much flak as Brown gets at times from the fan base, he's a star player and a big reason for the Celtics' success over the last few years. They probably wouldn't have won last year's NBA Championship without Brown's contributions. Even if the Celtics decide to make a bold move heading into the offseason, I'd be shocked if it came at the expense of Brown.

Is there a scenario in the future in which the Celtics trade Brown? Sure. However, if the new ownership were to trade Brown this summer, it would certainly send the wrong message. If there is a cost-cutting move that is on the way, it will probably be one that wouldn't send that many shockwaves across the fanbase. Trading Brown, unless it was for Giannis Antetokounmpo or another huge name, wouldn't make a ton of sense for a franchise that is going to attempt to balance keeping the dynasty going while trying to play the financial long game.

Unless the Celtics find themselves in a very dire situation, Brown is pretty safe from being traded for now.