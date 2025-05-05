3. Derrick White

The contract: 4 years, $126 million

Over the last few years, there may not be a player on the Boston Celtics who has improved more than Derrick White. And he was awarded a hefty contract because of it. If the Celtics do want to explore the possibility of cutting some salary this offseason, White is naturally going to be a player up for consideration. However, as arguably the most important non-Tatum or Brown player on the roster, I don't find it very likely that Boston would strongly consider such a move.

Although, cutting the $30-plus million that he's due over the next four seasons could be one easy way for the Celtics to slash their tax bill in the future. The evolution of White does make it complicated, though. Over the past two seasons, White is coming off the two best years of his career. White hasn't made an All-Star team yet, but he's gotten much-deserved recognition for his role on the Celtics over the past two years.

Trading White would not be a popular move for the front office to make during the offseason. However, you can't help but wonder if they may come to the conclusion that they've maximized this specific supporting cast around Brown and Tatum and elect to reshuffle it with such a trade. At the very least, it remains a very possible scenario that could play out this summer, especially if the recent whispers are accurate.