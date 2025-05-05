2. Jrue Holiday

The contract: 4 years, $134 million

If I were being honest, I believe that if the Boston Celtics had their choice of trading just contracts, Jrue Holiday would be at the top of the list. However, considering Holiday has become such a huge difference-maker for the team, whose contributions don't always show up in the stat sheet, I believe trading him may not be the most likely outcome heading into the offseason. That said, I still believe it's very much a possibility.

Over the next four years, Holiday is due $134 million. That includes a player option for the final season at $37.2 million. Considering he's going to be 37 years old at that time, I have a hard time believing he's going to pass that up. That means, for the most part, this is a pretty rock-solid four-year deal that the Celtics are going to have to swallow. Unless, of course, they find a way to trade it this summer.

Because of the regression that he's seen in production over the last year, I do believe that Holiday's contract is going to be increasingly difficult to move. When it comes to Holiday, he's very much in a difficult position. The Celtics benefit from having him on the roster and in the rotation. When he's healthy, his impact on the team can't be questioned. However, his contract is only going to get tougher to manage the older he gets.

Ultimately, the Celtics would probably jump at the opportunity to trade Holiday this offseason. I just don't see it happening. If there is a team out there that is willing to gamble on the contract, though, it wouldn't be surprising to see Boston pull the trigger, especially if they're serious about finding ways to save money.