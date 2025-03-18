Ranking 15 most dynamic NBA Draft prospects to watch as NCAA Tournament begins

10. Liam McNeeley, UCONN

After winning back-to-back NCAA championships, I suppose you can't entirely count out the UCONN Huskies but this is a team that is certainly going to have their work cut out for them heading into this year's tournament. Even though they're not as talented as years past, Liam McNeeley is certainly one prospect to keep a close eye on as this year's postseason gets underway for the Huskies.

A prospect who is going to have a decent chance of being selected in the lottery, McNeeley could cement his status with a strong showing in the NCAA Tournament. Of course, that will be easier said than done considering UCONN, because they are back-to-back champions, and are going to have a huge target on their backs heading into the start of the postseason action.

9. Derik Queen, C, Maryland

Even though the verdict is still out on Derik Queen as an overall prospect, there's much to like about him as he prepares to put his best foot forward for Maryland in the NCAA Tournament. With promise as an offensive-minded big, Queen must still prove he has a strong all-around game to emerge as a franchise-changing prospect in the NBA Draft. At least for now, he is an intriguing talent to keep a close eye on.

Queen still needs to prove that he can extend his game to the perimeter on both ends of the floor and that he has the speed and quickness to keep pace with the modern bigs in the Association. If he can have a dominant stretch in the Tournament, there's reason to believe he can go a long way in cementing his status as a potential lottery prospect in the 2025 NBA Draft.