Ranking 15 most dynamic NBA Draft prospects to watch as NCAA Tournament begins

8. Kon Knueppel, Duke

Kon Knueppel is probably the third-best prospect (at best) on Duke's roster heading into the NCAA Tournament. However, there's a chance he can truly pop as an offensive specialist on the team's biggest stage. Knueppel has probably already done enough to warrant being a top-10 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft but he can go a long way in cementing his status during Duke's potential run to a title.

The argument could be made that Knueppel is one of the best pure shooters in this year's draft class. In the way the NCAA Tournament is formatted, Knueppel could very much benefit from having a big game or two. If he can get hot, there's reason to believe that he could emerge as a true difference-maker on the team's road to a title.

7. Egor Demin, BYU

After a truly hot start to the season, the hype surrounding Egor Demin has certainly died down a bit. However, there's still reason to believe that Demin could regain some of that momentum with a strong showing in the NCAA Tournament. Still projected to be a lottery pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, there's a lot that Demin can gain from a strong run. Demin is still considered a polarizing prospect with at least some concerning weaknesses.

The biggest concern revolves around his inconsistent shooting. If he can prove to have the ability to turn that around, it could go a long way in solidifying his draft status. Either way, Demin could emerge as one of the most dynamic prospects to watch in the NCAA Tournament.