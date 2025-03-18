Ranking 15 most dynamic NBA Draft prospects to watch as NCAA Tournament begins

6. Kasparas Jakucionis, Illinois

Heading into the NCAA Tournament, Kasparas Jakucionis is probably not a prospect that most are well versed about. However, there's a chance that if Illinois does make a run over the course of the next two weeks, it will largely be due to the contributions of Jakucionis. Even though he's struggled over the final couple of weeks of the season compared to how he started it out, Jakucionis has all the tools to truly stand out in the tournament.

Jakucionis is a big guard with impressive playmaking ability. If he can continue to build off of the skill set he's advertised all throughout this season, there's no reason why he can't emerge as a dynamic prospect in the NCAA Tournament. Jakucionis could very much use the tournament s the opportunity he needs to make a bigger name for himself heading into the pre-draft process.

5. Jeremiah Fears, Oklahoma

I may be somewhat on an island here but I do believe that the NCAA Tournament could be the perfect environment that Jeremiah Fears needs to break out as a draft prospect. Fears has been pretty inconsistent over the course of his freshman season at Oklahoma but a hot stretch over the next couple of weeks could be exactly what he needs to work his way into a potential top-10 pick.

Fears has flashed star potential over the course of this season for the Sooners. However, I still don't believe he's had his "significant" moment in college basketball yet; at least not the one that allows him to stand out from the rest of this year's draft class. I do believe that could happen at some point in the NCAA Tournament. At the very least, Fears will be one prospect to keep a close eye on.