Ranking 15 most dynamic NBA Draft prospects to watch as NCAA Tournament begins

4. Khaman Maluach, Duke

Even though I still believe that Khaman Maluach is still considered one of the most polarizing rising players in this draft class, his potential is through the roof. Maluach is a legit 7-footer with an impressive skill set. He has much promise on both ends of the floor as he looks to make the jump to the NBA. It's hard to gauge his true potential at the next level but he's certainly going to be a dynamic player to watch as the NCAA Tournament gets underway.

The impact that Maluach makes on both ends of the floor can't be overlooked. He's an impressive prospect who is still growing as a talent. Over the course of the NCAA Tournament, Maluach will have a chance to cement his status as one of the most dynamic prospects in this year's draft class. With Cooper Flagg's status for the first weekend of the tournament up in the air, Maluach could get even more of a chance to pop early on.

3. Tre Johnson, Texas

Texas will have to play its way into the official NCAA Tournament through the First Four, but if there's one reason to watch the Longhorns play, it's Tre Johnson. There's an argument to be made that Johnson is one of the most polarizing prospects in this year's draft class. However, from an offensive perspective, there may not be many draft prospects better than Johnson.

If Texas is going to make any type of noise in the tournament, they're going to need Johnson to catch fire. Even though he's hit a bit of a rough patch over the final few weeks of the season, the hope is that he can begin to rediscover his form as the pre-draft process gets closer and closer. Johnson will certainly be considered a player worth monitoring heading into the NCAA Tournament.