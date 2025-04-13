1 Horrible contract all 30 NBA teams must fight to trade this summer

Philadelphia 76ers: Paul George - 3 years, $155 million

In what will end up being a season to forget, there's not much that went right for the Philadelphia 76ers this year. Even though injuries played a huge part in the team's failures, it's hard not to blame a least a big part of the pie on Paul George. Signed during the offseason to help put the Sixers over the top in the Eastern Conference, but PG has done none of that.

PG was a pretty big disappointment for the Sixers this season. While it would be easy to give him an out, or excuse, because Joel Embiid wasn't healthy this year, I'm not sure that's how this season is going to be remembered. Overall, PG didn't live up to the huge contract that he signed with Philadelphia. In what ended up being one of the least productive seasons of his career, you can't help but wonder if there's a ton of buyer's remorse from the Sixers. At this point, it wouldn't be surprising if they tried to trade him this summer.

Phoenix Suns: Bradley Beal - 2 years, $104 million

When it comes to the Phoenix Suns, it's clear what the priority will be for the team this offseason - trading Bradley Beal. It's not just the fact that Beal has $50-plus million left on his contract per year for the next two seasons. What's going to make it difficult to move is the fact that he has a no-trade clause, too. Heading into the summer, the Suns will have to try and work through that.

If they can, it will open up so much flexibility for the team. Ultimately, that has to be considered one of the primary reasons why the Suns should be pushing hard to trade Beal during the summer. Beal is a good player but is overpaid and shouldn't have a no-trade clause. The Suns are certainly going to have their hands full on this front heading into the offseason.