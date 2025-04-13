1 Horrible contract all 30 NBA teams must fight to trade this summer

Utah Jazz: John Collins - 1 year, $19 million

As the Utah Jazz continue to head down a rebuilding of their roster, there's not a ton of bad money on their books. One player who the Jazz may need to strongly consider trading this offseason, however, is John Collins. At this point, it would be surprising if he declined his player option for next season. Even as he's started to rebuild his reputation across the league, the last thing the Jazz need is to find themselves in a situation where they re-sign him to another big-money deal.

Heading into the summer, the Jazz don't have many players they should be desperately trying to trade - unless they're going to change their tune Lauri Markkanen, but I find that hard to believe. However, Collins should be one contract that Utah strongly pushes toward trading. He can't be considered a part of the team's future.

Washington Wizards: Jordan Poole - 2 years, $66 million

A couple of years ago, the Washington Wizards took a flier on Jordan Poole. It was an understandable gamble, as the Wizards were clearly pivoting toward a complete rebuilding of their roster. However, now that his contract is a bit more manageable, with just two years remaining on his deal, this could be the ideal time for Washington to trade the offensive-minded guard.

Even though Poole has had his moments in the sun as a member of the Wizards, he's probably not considered a big part of the team's future. Because of that, it would make sense for the Wizards to try and get an asset for him on the trade market. As one of the most polarizing players in the league, that could prove to be difficult. Nevertheless, it would be surprising if the Wizards didn't strongly explore trading Poole this offseason.