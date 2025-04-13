1 Horrible contract all 30 NBA teams must fight to trade this summer

Detroit Pistons: Isaiah Stewart - 3 years, $45 million

The Detroit Pistons have been one of the bigger surprises in the Eastern Conference this season. They've managed to make a return to the NBA Playoffs for the first time in six years and have the fan base excited about the future for the first time in a long time. It's hard not to be optimistic about the Pistons moving forward. One player who has seen his role and production take a hit this season is Isaiah Stewart.

It's really unfortunate because he still has three years, $45 million remaining on his contract. Because the Pistons are so young, this is not a contract that's going to hurt them all that much. However, as they prepare for the future, it may benefit the Pistons to already be thinking about the possibility of getting out from under Stewart's contract. I'd imagine there will be some talks about how to accomplish that this offseason.

Golden State Warriors: Buddy Hield, 3 years, $29 million

Circumstances and the team's overall outlook have certainly changed for the Golden State Warriors over the last couple of months of the season. Since the arrival of Jimmy Butler, the Warriors have looked like a completely different team - one that is prepared to make a run in the NBA Playoffs. It's hard to predict what contract the Warriors would want to explore removing from their books, but I do wonder if Buddy Hield could be a candidate.

After what was an extremely hot start to the season, Hield has had a pretty up-and-down year for the Warriors. Unless he has another hot streak in the postseason, it wouldn't be that shocking to see Golden State explore trading the 3-point shooting specialist - especially if they're going to have any shot to re-sign Jonathan Kuminga in free agency.