1 Horrible contract all 30 NBA teams must fight to trade this summer

LA Clippers: Kawhi Leonard - 2 years, $100 million

The LA Clippers may be enjoying a resurgence for the team at the moment, but it's increasingly difficult to be completely excited about this team's potential heading into the future. With Kawhi Leonard's injury history, I'm not sure how anyone can firmly believe that he's going to stay healthy enough this season - and moving forward - for the Clippers to enjoy any level of consistent success.

That's why heading into the NBA offseason, I do believe that it may be in the Clippers' best interest to figure out a way to trade Kawhi. With two years left on his contract, this would give LA the opportunity to pivot toward a new build sooner rather than later. They may not be willing to admit it right now, but that's exactly what this franchise needs to get back to a point where they're contending every year.

Los Angeles Lakers: Jarred Vanderbilt - 3 years, $37 million

The Los Angeles Lakers are hoping that they can muster enough late-season momentum to make a serious run to contend for a title this season. However, they may be a piece or two away from competing with the likes of the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference and the Boston Celtics in the East. Because of that, it could open the door for a big move this offseason. One player who could be on the chopping block is Jarred Vanderbilt.

There may have been a time when the Lakers believed that Vanderbilt could probably true value as a potential two-way player for the team. However, over the last two seasons, Vanderbilt has become somewhat of an afterthought in Los Angeles. Some of that does have to do with his injuries, but even when he's been healthy, he's left much to be desired. Heading into the summer, Vanderbilt is probably a player the Lakers will attempt to trade.