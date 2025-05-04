1 Landscape-changing trade scenario all 30 NBA teams should be prepping for

Brooklyn Nets

1 Franchise-changing trade scenario: Putting everything on the table of Giannis

The Brooklyn Nets are a team clearly in the midst of the early stages of a complete rebuild. However, that can all change if one player does end up hitting the trade block this offseason, and that's Giannis Antetokounmpo. If the Milwaukee Bucks do reach a point this offseason in which they are open to trading Giannis, it will certainly send shockwaves across the league, especially for a team like the Nets.

From all indications, the Nets plan on taking the long rebuild path over the next few years, unless they're able to pull off a trade for Giannis. If Giannis were to hit the trade block, the Nets would be one of the teams that would put nearly everything on the table to acquire him from Milwaukee. Would Giannis wants to play for the Nets remains to be seen, but this is a possibility the Nets are probably already preparing for.

Charlotte Hornets

1 Franchise-changing trade scenario: Trading LaMelo Ball to draft Dylan Harper

The Charlotte Hornets have a very big decision to make about their future this summer, and it could largely be impacted by the results of the NBA Draft Lottery. With one of the best odds to finish with a top-3 pick, I can't help but wonder if this team's future can drastically change if they end up with the No. 2 overall selection. If that were to happen, they'd miss out on Cooper Flagg, but they'd be in a perfect position to take a player like Dylan Harper.

If that perfect scenario would play out in that manner, I'd imagine the Hornets would have to seriously explore the option of possibility of trading LaMelo Ball. Who knows if Harper and Ball can coexist together, and at that point, it may be in the Hornets' best interest to trade Ball and completely lean into building around Harper as their next franchise player.