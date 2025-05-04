1 Landscape-changing trade scenario all 30 NBA teams should be prepping for

Chicago Bulls

1 Franchise-changing trade scenario: Targeting Zion Williamson

The Chicago Bulls desperately need to make a decision on the direction of the franchise this offseason. After taking a bit of a step back by moving on from DeMar DeRozan last offseason and then trading Zach LaVine at this year's NBA Trade Deadline, I can't help but wonder if Chicago could be looking to make a big splash this offseason. One player that they could end up targeting via trade is Zion Williamson.

As one of the more polarizing players in the league right now, there's at least an outside chance that the New Orleans Pelicans could move to place him on the trade block. If that were to happen, it'd open the door for a struggling franchise like the Bulls to take a huge gamble on a player who could emerge to be their next face of the franchise. It'd surely be a bold move, but Chicago does have the assets to pull off such a move.

Cleveland Cavaliers

1 Franchise-changing trade scenario: Trading Max Strus to save money

Through the first round of the NBA Playoffs, there may not be a team that looked more dominant than the Cleveland Cavaliers. Even though their focus is squarely on winning a championship this season, that doesn't mean they can't find themselves in a position to explore another big. change during the offseason. One of those changes could revolve around a cost-cutting move that could have some impact on their overall threat as a contender.

If the Cavs got to a point where they wanted to save some money heading into the future, trading a player like Max Strus could be an attractive possibility for the team. Strus is a good player, but he could be considered a bit of a luxury after the trade of DeAndre Hunter. It remains to be seen how the Cavs will operate heading into the offseason, but trading a player like Strus in a cost-cutting move would not be all that surprising.