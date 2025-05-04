1 Landscape-changing trade scenario all 30 NBA teams should be prepping for

Detroit Pistons

1 Franchise-changing trade scenario: Targeting a veteran star wing

Coming off a truly encouraging season in which the Detroit Pistons took a big step forward in their progression as a franchise, it will be interesting to see how this team operates heading into the offseason. One scenario that the front office should be preparing for includes targeting a veteran star on the wing, one that would help take some of the pressure off the shoulders of Cade Cunningham and the rest of the young core.

If the Pistons are going to emerge as a stronger contender next season, you'd imagine they're going to need to make a big upgrade to their roster. While their young core will continue to improve over the next year, acquiring a veteran star player could help them expedite their process of moving up the Eastern Conference hierarchy. At the very least, it's a move the Pistons should consider.

Golden State Warriors

1 Franchise-changing trade scenario: Signing and trading Jonathan Kuminga

The mid-season move to acquire Jimmy Butler at the NBA Trade Deadline may have saved the Golden State Warriors' season. However, no matter how this year ends for Golden State, this is a team that has a big decision awaiting them during the offseason. It revolves around deciding on what to do with Jonathan Kuminga, who will have the opportunity to test restricted free agency this summer.

At this point, it's far from a certainty that the Warriors will want to bring him back, especially considering the expectation that he's going to demand big money on the open market. As he's struggled to find his footing after the addition of Jimmy, the Warriors must prepare for a potential sign-and-trade of the young wing that would go a long way in altering the team's young supporting cast.