1 Landscape-changing trade scenario all 30 NBA teams should be prepping for

Houston Rockets

1 Franchise-changing trade scenario: Trading Jalen Green for a veteran star

The Houston Rockets have been one of the best stories in the Western Conference this season. However, if there's one player on the team who has left much to be desired during the team's postseason run, it's been Jalen Green. Because of his inconsistency when it matters most, it could open the door to a potential trade of the young, talented wing heading into the NBA offseason.

With the clear need to continue to upgrade their roster, trading Green could be viewed as the most natural way for the Rockets to accomplish that. Houston could staple first-round picks to Green's contract in an attempt to land a veteran star this summer. With the way Green has underwhelmed in the playoffs, it may be time for the franchise to hold that type of conversation.

Indiana Pacers

1 Franchise-changing trade scenario: Signing and trading Myles Turner to save money

Heading into the second round of the NBA Playoffs, there may not be an Eastern Conference team (not named the Cleveland Cavaliers) that appears to be clicking more than the Indiana Pacers. This team, when they are playing to their ceiling, is a nightmare to guard. They are arguably the most entertaining team to watch on the offensive end of the floor. It seems like all the pieces of this roster fit perfectly and feed off each other.

However, heading into the offseason, the Pacers will have to make a big decision regarding the future of Myles Turner. If he wants, Turner could end up testing the free-agent market this summer. With the likelihood that he's going to demand a big-money contract, the Pacers may not be in a position where they could match a contract from another team. In an attempt to avoid the luxury tax, there's a scenario where the Pacers sign and trade Turner to save money. It would certainly have a huge impact on this team's future.