1 Landscape-changing trade scenario all 30 NBA teams should be prepping for

Memphis Grizzlies

1 Franchise-changing trade scenario: Ja Morant demands a trade

With the way this season ended for the Memphis Grizzlies, there's a good chance that big changes are on the horizon for the franchise. Even though it's probably not the first priority for the team, trading Ja Morant could very much be on the table for the Grizzlies this offseason. If the Grizzlies don't believe that Morant can be a face of the franchise level star, especially after his regression over the last few years, trading Morant is probably the best option for the team.

But, of course, that could be complicated heading into the offseason. Depending on what his trade market would be, the Grizzlies have to be very careful with trading Morant. The last thing the Grizzlies need is to lose Morant for an underwhelming return. Morant's trade value may not be at an all-time high, but he's still a very good player and probably one of the best point guards in the league. But a divorce between the two may be best at this point. That's what the Grizzlies must sort through.

Miami Heat

1 Franchise-changing trade scenario: Trading Tyler Herro to retool around Bam Adebayo

Naturally, the Miami Heat are going to feel the strong urge to try and target a veteran star player this offseason. Logically speaking, Kevin Durant is a player who is going to emerge as a strong trade target for the Heat at the start of the offseason. However, if they do fail to land KD, which is probably how their pursuit will end, the argument could be made that the Heat shouldn't pivot toward the pursuit of another star player.

Instead, the Heat should probably look to embrace a complete retooling of the roster around Bam Adebayo. Trading Tyler Herro would almost certainly be on that to-do list. Even though Herro made his first All-Star team this year, he's not a player who should be the No. 1 or even a No. 2 option. That's the biggest issue with his current fit with the Heat. At this point, he may be better off on another team that is willing to use him in the right role that fits him best.