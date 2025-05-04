1 Landscape-changing trade scenario all 30 NBA teams should be prepping for

Milwaukee Bucks

1 Franchise-changing trade scenario: Trading Giannis to jump-start a rebuild

As the NBA offseason quickly approaches, the Milwaukee Bucks have some big-picture conversations that they'll need to have before they make any moves. Their lack of overall flexibility (because of their lack of draft picks and salary cap space) does complicate what the Bucks can and can't do in their attempts to upgrade their roster. In the eyes of some, the Bucks are somewhat stuck with the roster they have.

The only logical path toward potentially getting out of this hole would revolve around trading Giannis Antetokounmpo. Then again, if you trade Giannis, what hope is there for the future? If you don't trade Giannis, you're looking to continue the cycle of underwhelming playoff losses without a clear path toward upgrading the roster. It's truly a difficult situation all around for the Bucks. But, at this point, trading Giannis has to be at least a conversation.

Minnesota Timberwolves

1 Franchise-changing trade scenario: Trading Rudy Gobert to gain more flexibility

After upsetting the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of the NBA Playoffs, the Minnesota Timberwolves have to feel really good about their future. The Wolves haven't even begun to aggressively build around Anthony Edwards, and they've already experienced plenty of postseason success. As the Wolves head into the offseason, the lure to make a big move is only going to increase even more the Minnesota.

One necessary move that the front office will have to explore heading into the offseason revolves around trading Rudy Gobert (and the three years left on his contract, worth roughly $110 million) in an attempt to gain more financial flexibility. It could prove to be a difficult task, but it's certainly an option that the Wolves could explore this offseason to attempt to put Edwards in the best position to succeed.