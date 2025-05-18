1 Mindless, franchise-killing move every NBA team must avoid this offseason

Oklahoma City Thunder: A panic trade for the wrong veteran star

It's difficult to speculate on the Oklahoma City Thunder heading into the NBA offseason, especially without knowing how their postseason run is going to end. However, if they do fall short of winning an NBA Championship, you'd have to imagine Sam Presti is going to want to make a move to potentially bolster this roster even more heading into next season. One big mistake that the Thunder could end up making this offseason revolves around the wrong panic trade for a veteran star.

The Thunder almost have to win a championship in the next 2-3 years, or this run is going to be remembered as a huge disappointment. If the Thunder can't win it this season, I can totally envision this team attempting to make a splash addition this summer. Making the wrong one can not only put this team back a year or two, but also result in OKC failing to reach their ceiling altogether.

Orlando Magic: Prioritizing a wing scorer over a point guard

After taking a bit of a step back this past season, there's no question that the Orlando Magic will be looking to make another big addition to the team this offseason. However, there's been recent speculation that the Magic could end up prioritizing a wing scorer or two-way player instead of what may arguably be their biggest weakness on their roster - another playmaking guard to help on the offensive end of the floor.

If this is the route that the Magic end up exploring, I believe that this could end up being a misstep for the franchise. Looking at how this roster is built, there's reason to believe that they could greatly benefit from another playmaking guard on the roster. This summer, at least in my opinion, that should be the priority for Orlando.