1 Mindless, franchise-killing move every NBA team must avoid this offseason

Philadelphia 76ers: Trading the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft

After a season to forget, the Philadelphia 76ers were truly blessed by the basketball gods. They moved up in the NBA Draft Lottery and were awarded the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. In what is expected to be a strong top of the draft class, the expectation is that the Sixers will be able to land a strong player with this asset. However, considering the Sixers are more interested in contending for a title over developing young talent, there's at least a small chance that the team could end up trading this pick.

If the Sixers were to actually pursue such a scenario, I do believe that would end up being a big mistake. Considering how volatile the availability and health of both Joel Embiid and Paul George have proven to be of late, adding another young player to their core wouldn't be the worst outcome for the Sixers this summer. Trading a supremely talented player would be quite foolish for where the Sixers' franchise finds itself.

Phoenix Suns: Trading Devin Booker

From all indications, big changes are on the horizon for the Phoenix Suns. The overwhelming expectation is that the Suns are going to trade Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal, but there's another potential scenario that could arise for the team, and it revolves around trading Devin Booker. Why would the Suns do that? Well, it'd help give this team a breath of fresh air as they head into a rebuild.

Even though this ownership group has not been all that interested in rebuilding, it's not something that can be considered completely off the table heading into the offseason. It would be a polarizing move, but it would be somewhat understandable. Still, I do believe going down that path would be pretty disastrous for the Suns as a whole. It may be necessary, but it's certainly a huge risk that comes with no guarantees.