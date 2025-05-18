1 Mindless, franchise-killing move every NBA team must avoid this offseason

Portland Trail Blazers: Trading Scoot Henderson

The Portland Trail Blazers are coming off an encouraging end to their season. As they head into the NBA offseason, there should be a level of optimism from the team moving into the future. However, if there's one move that the team should avoid at all costs, it's the idea around trading Scoot Henderson. Even though he hasn't been the huge game-changer that the Blazers hoped he'd be coming into the NBA Draft, the potential is still there for him to make that star-level jump.

It may take longer than expected, but there's reason to believe that Scoot's best basketball is still very much in front of him. There are plenty of moves that the Blazers must explore and potentially pull the trigger on this summer. Trading Scoot is certainly not one of them. And if they were to pursue such a move, it's probably one they'd grow to regret.

Sacramento Kings: Trading Keegan Murray

The Sacramento Kings are heading into an offseason of plenty of uncertainty. With De'Aaron Fox out the door, the argument could be made that this entire build may be teetering on implosion. Nevertheless, as the Kings explore what may be next for the franchise, it's impossible not to think about the potential "what if" scenarios that may be awaiting this team heading into the offseason.

One "what if" scenario that the Kings should want to avoid at all costs involves trading Keegan Murray. Even though he hasn't made the star jump that perhaps the Kings were hoping he would by now, there's still reason to believe he has plenty of potential at this point in his career. There are several players the Kings may end up trading this offseason. Murray shouldn't be one of those players.