1 Mindless, franchise-killing move every NBA team must avoid this offseason

San Antonio Spurs: Trading Stephon Castle

The San Antonio Spurs are entering the offseason with plenty of hope. After making the big move for De'Aaron Fox at last year's NBA Trade Deadline, the Spurs are going to be considered one of the bigger dark horse threats to make some noise in the Western Conference next season. They could look to make that championship leap if they can find the right move for a star player this summer.

For as much as the Spurs should be exploring the market for a star player over the next few months, there's one player on the roster (aside from Fox and Victor Wembanyama) that the team should keep on their roster. Stephon Castle. As speculation continues to grow around what the Spurs would offer for a star player, I'd argue that trading Castle could have a huge long-term impact on the franchise. Castle looks like a budding star and player the Spurs would want to keep on their roster moving forward.

Toronto Raptors: Re-signing Jakob Poeltl

The Toronto Raptors have compiled a strong young foundation over the last few years. Heading into the offseason, this team will look to continue the momentum it's built over the last year and a half. However, if there's one move that the Raptors should not look to make heading into the future, it's re-signing Jakob Poeltl. Even though he's been a solid contributor for the team, he's probably not considered a foundation piece moving forward.

Instead of re-signing Poeltl, the Raptors need to figure out what the long-term answer in the frontcourt is going to be. At least for me, even as they've compiled this impressive core, that needs to be one of the priorities for Toronto heading into the offseason. Paying Poeltl an above-market price to re-sign just seems like a mistake.