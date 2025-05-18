1 Mindless, franchise-killing move every NBA team must avoid this offseason

Brooklyn Nets: Trading assets for a veteran star

The NBA offseason hasn't even arrived yet, and the Brooklyn Nets have already gotten off to a shaky start. They took a bit of a tumble at the NBA Draft Lottery and will now be picking even lower than expected. Looking to jump-start their rebuild, it's going to be difficult to envision how the Nets are going to take a big step forward this offseason. However, that's not all bad. Taking a slower rebuilding approach could work out for Brooklyn; they just need to embrace patience.

One thing that the Nets desperately need to avoid this offseason is the lure of trading real assets for a veteran star player in an attempt to explore a quick fix. Unless Giannis Antetokounmpo is going to be a realistic target for the Nets this offseason, Brooklyn should not be exploring the trade market for a star player. The Nets have attempted the quick fix before, and it failed to pay off. They must fight that urge this offseason.

Charlotte Hornets: Prematurely trading LaMelo Ball

The Charlotte Hornets are at the point where they want to see some real results. They've been building a talented core over the last few years, but don't have much on-the-court success to show for it. That's why I believe the 2025-26 NBA campaign could be huge for the franchise. One potential mistake that the Hornets should avoid heading into the offseason is making an extremely unnecessary rash move.

Trading LaMelo Ball this offseason would be just that. There has already been some speculation that a Ball trade could be on the table this summer, but I do believe it's short-sighted, especially with another top 4 pick in a loaded draft. At the very least, the Hornets should give this young core one more shot to find their footing. Ejecting prematurely could send the Hornets back a few more years in their rebuilding.