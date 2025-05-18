1 Mindless, franchise-killing move every NBA team must avoid this offseason

Chicago Bulls: Giving Josh Giddey max money

The Chicago Bulls are in a difficult situation heading into the NBA offseason. After making the move for Josh Giddey last offseason, an extension was all but expected. However, with the clock ticking, the Bulls are likely going to be forced to pay Giddey max money if they want to re-sign him. To be perfectly honest, I do believe this is the type of mistake that has kept the Bulls in mediocrity for the last few years.

It may not be an easy decision, but the Bulls should let Giddey walk in free agency. Giddey is a good player, but Chicago isn't in a position where they're close to contending in the Eastern Conference. If they were to pay Giddey, they'd essentially find themselves in the same situation they've been in with Zach LaVine for the past few years. If Chicago is serious about doing things differently now, they can't give Giddey a max extension.

Cleveland Cavaliers: Running it back with the same roster

After being upset in the Eastern Conference semifinals, the Cleveland Cavaliers will have a ton to think about heading into the offseason. Even though I don't expect anyone to believe that the Cavs will make huge changes to their roster, you'd have to believe that there will be at least some tweaks from the front office. What that could be is anyone's guess, but the Cavs can't run it back with the same roster, right?

In fact, I'd argue that it would prove to be a huge mistake if the Cavs didn't make any changes to their roster and elected to run it back exactly the same. Cleveland can blame injuries for their playoff disappointment, but the Cavs never looked like their regular-season selves after the first round. And to be quite honest, the Cavs played a team that had no business being in the playoffs during that first round.