1 Mindless, franchise-killing move every NBA team must avoid this offseason

Detroit Pistons: Re-signing Tim Hardaway Jr. and Malik Beasley

The Detroit Pistons are coming off a magical season in which they made a return to the NBA Playoffs for the first time in six years. They nearly pulled off the first-round playoff upset of the New York Knicks, who are pretty good, and will be looking to carry this momentum into the offseason. However, the Pistons need not to get too caught up with the success of this season.

Re-signing Tim Hardaway Jr. and Malik Beasley would be the exact definition of that. While both played important roles for the Pistons this season, I'm not sure if re-signing these two veterans is what the Pistons need. The odds that they'll be able to replicate what they were this season for the Pistons are low. Considering both players will likely be more costly, it would make sense for the Pistons to pivot in a different direction rather than possibly overpaying for continuity.

Golden State Warriors: Re-signing Jonathan Kuminga

After making the bold move for Jimmy Butler at the NBA Trade Deadline, it will be interesting to see how the Golden State Warriors operate this offseason. Unless something drastically changes, the Warriors will be looking to make another win-now move to help improve this team's chances of making a deeper run in the postseason next season. One move that the Warriors should avoid this summer revolves around re-signing Jonathan Kuminga.

Even though there are already talks that the two sides could work toward a sign-and-trade this offseason, I do believe the Warriors are the type of team that could change course on a dime, and it could be announced that the two sides are working on a new contract. Maybe the two sides are finally at the point that is well past that, but it's certainly one potential mistake Golden State needs to avoid.