1 Mindless, franchise-killing move every NBA team must avoid this offseason

Houston Rockets: Trading for Kevin Durant

The Houston Rockets made major strides as a team this past season. Their young core showed great flashes of potential as they finished with the second-best record in the Western Conference during the regular season. Even though they lost in the first round of the NBA Playoffs, there's hope that this is just the beginning of a new era for the Rockets. Naturally, there's a call for the Rockets to make a big splash via trade this offseason, with Kevin Durant at the center of their speculation.

However, I believe that if the Rockets would to make an all-in trade for KD that it would end up being a huge mistake. Considering the assets that it's going to take for the Rockets to pull off a trade for KD, I'd rather see this team continue down the path they have set with their young core. There may be some teams that make sense for KD, the Rockets are probably not one of them.

Indiana Pacers: Choosing Myles Turner over Bennedict Mathurin

The Indiana Pacers are back in the Eastern Conference Finals for the second straight season. Facing up against the New York Knicks, who they beat in the postseason last year, there's a chance that the Pacers could break through and make the NBA Finals for the first time in 25 years. Despite that, there's one big decision that will be awaiting the Pacers heading into the summer - it revolves around a decision to re-sign Myles Turner or not.

The argument can be made that the Pacers should do everything they can to re-sign Turner. However, if it will eventually come at the expense of a player like Bennedict Mathurin, there's reason to believe that this is a move that could be a big mistake for the team in the future. Turner is a good player, but I'm not sure his future with the Pacers should be as secure as many seem to think it will be.