1 Mindless, franchise-killing move every NBA team must avoid this offseason

Memphis Grizzlies: Trading Ja Morant

The Memphis Grizzlies are coming off a truly forgettable season that resulted in the firing of their head coach; anything and everything could be on the table for this franchise heading into the offseason. If the recent speculation is any indication, that may include the trading of Ja Morant. I'm not sure I would advise the Grizzlies to trade their most talented player in recent history, but it does feel like it could be a realistic scenario that plays out this offseason.

If they were to go down that path, I'd expect it to be a move that the team ends up regretting for years to come. Even though there have been some rough times between Morant and the Grizzlies, you can't deny his talent and the fact that he's given life to this franchise. Intentionally trading that level of talent never really pans out for franchises. I can't imagine that would be any different for the Grizzlies.

Miami Heat: Giving Tyler Herro a max extension

As the Miami Heat scour the market for ways to upgrade their roster in a significant way this offseason, there's one potential offseason move that could end up paralyzing this franchise heading into the future: it's paying Tyler Herro a lot of money. Herro made his first All-Star team this season, but should not be paid like a top player in the game. At best, he should be your third-best player on a good team.

If the Heat end up paying him upwards of $50 million per season, it's going to send this team into major team-building problems. If the Heat is paying both Bam Adebayo and Herro max money, they won't have room for another star. And if the Heat is really about winning championships, paying Herro can't be a priority this offseason. That's not a knock on Herro or anything against him; he's just not a max player.