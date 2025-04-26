1 Polarizing trade all 30 NBA teams can make to create offseason chaos

Oklahoma City Thunder: Trading Lu Dort, who may be a luxury

The Oklahoma City Thunder are hoping this season will end in an NBA Championship, but at some point in the near future, this is a team that is going to start having to make some big financial decisions. The Thunder are so talented that at some point, they're going to come to the realization that they're not going to be able to pay everyone. That's a product of being such a good team.

One player who could find himself on the outside looking in is wing Lu Dort. Even though he's proven to be an important player to Oklahoma City over the past few years, there's a very real chance that he could end up being a cap casualty in the future. No matter how this season ends for Oklahoma City, there's a chance that the Thunder could end up shopping Dort as soon as this offseason, especially considering he has just two years left on his current contract.

Orlando Magic: Trading for a star point guard

The Orlando Magic took a bit of a step back this season. After emerging as one of the most talented young teams in the Eastern Conference a year ago, the Magic didn't have the same sting in their performances this season. Heading into the offseason, the hope is that the Magic will be able to make a move or moves to begin to turn things back around. Orlando has a talented core, but very well may be a playmaking star away from emerging as a real championship threat.

As the offseason quickly approaches, one way the Magic could shake things up across the league is by targeting a star point guard. The Magic would look significantly different next season with a third star leading the way next to Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. I'm not sure how likely such a move is, and that would most likely depend on what the trade market looks like, but it's certainly one that would move the needle for Orlando.