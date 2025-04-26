1 Polarizing trade all 30 NBA teams can make to create offseason chaos

Philadelphia 76ers: Trading Paul George

The Philadelphia 76ers had a season to forget. There's not much the Sixers can do now after emerging as one of the most disappointing teams in the league this season. However, heading into the offseason, the Sixers could look to make a big move that would shift the future of their franchise. One move they might regret at the moment is the one to sign Paul George in free agency last summer.

I'm not sure if the Sixers are ready to completely call a mulligan on the move, but if there's one way they can add some chaos to the summer, that's how they could do it. The market for PG would certainly be complicated, especially considering the down year he had. However, if the Sixers were open to trading PG, it'd certainly add another unforeseen element to the offseason.

Phoenix Suns: Trading Devin Booker to rebuild

Many are expecting big changes for the Phoenix Suns this offseason. At this point, how could you not? Over the past two seasons, the Suns have been one of the most disappointing teams in the Western Conference. Changes are absolutely needed. Most expect that to revolve around a potential trade of Kevin Durant. However, I believe that Phoenix could make a ton of waves this offseason by making Devin Booker available for trade.

Whether or not they'd actually pull the trigger on a trade remains to be seen, but that's one way they could end up stealing headlines this offseason.