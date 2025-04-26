1 Polarizing trade all 30 NBA teams can make to create offseason chaos

Portland Trail Blazers: Trading multiple key contributors

Winning 15 more games this season compared to last year is certainly a sign that the Portland Trail Blazers are heading in the right direction. This summer could play a key role in whether this team is able to make another jump in its development next year. The next leap for the Blazers likely means competing for a playoff spot in the Western Conference. That could ultimately prove to be easier said than done, but that's what's at stake for this franchise.

Interestingly enough, there are a few big decisions that the Blazers will need to make this offseason. According to a recent report, many of those decisions for Blazers general manager Joe Cronin will revolve around the futures of Anfernee Simons, Robert Williams III, Deandre Ayton, and Matisse Thybulle. Each of these players is entering the final year of their contracts. Trading one or multiple of these players could very well take place this summer. If so, the Blazers could shake up the West.

Sacramento Kings: Trading Domantas Sabonis, who may demand a trade

After losing De'Aaron Fox at the NBA Trade Deadline, everything has suddenly shifted for the Sacramento Kings. The future is very much uncertain, and it's hard to pinpoint any one key cornerstone piece for the franchise. Domantas Sabonis is one player that many should be keeping a close eye on. If Sabonis doesn't like the direction the franchise is taking this offseason, there's a very real chance that he could end up demanding a trade this offseason.

If that were to happen, it's one of those potential moves that would send shockwaves across the league. Even though Sabonis is considered one of the more polarizing players in the league, he's been very productive ever since breaking into the NBA. He's not a perfect player, but he's certainly one who could have a huge impact on a winning franchise.