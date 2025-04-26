1 Polarizing trade all 30 NBA teams can make to create offseason chaos

San Antonio Spurs: Trading for a veteran star

Making the big move for De'Aaron Fox, there's probably a good portion of San Antonio Spurs fans who won't expect anything significant from the team this offseason. Sure, they have two lottery picks and some cap space to work with. However, I'm not sure anyone is betting on the Spurs to aggressively make a big move via trade. At the same time, this could be the perfect moment for this front office to strike again.

If the Spurs want to emerge next season as a legit championship contender in the Western Conference, there's still plenty of catching up this franchise has to do. Trading for a veteran star could go a long way in helping the Spurs close the gap between themselves and the championship contenders. And if the Spurs were to pursue such a move, it would create quite the shift in the West's hierarchy heading into next season.

Toronto Raptors: Trading RJ Barrett to balance out the roster

After acquiring Brandon Ingram at the NBA Trade Deadline, you'd have to imagine there are some real big-picture conversations taking place in the front office when it comes to the future of RJ Barrett. With the addition of Ingram, Barrett's fit on the roster becomes that much more complicated. Even though he's still a very good player, Barrett could emerge as a somewhat replaceable player for the team.

It's hard to predict how the Toronto Raptors are going to approach the NBA offseason, but even if there's a small chance that they could end up trading Barrett, it's one of those situations that warrants attention. At just 24 years old, it would be foolish for the Raptors to give up on Barrett as a developmental project. However, at the same time, he may no longer be a great fit. If Barrett were to hit the trade block, I'm sure there would be plenty of interested suitors that would arise across the league.