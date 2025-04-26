1 Polarizing trade all 30 NBA teams can make to create offseason chaos

Utah Jazz: Pivoting on the current play to trade Lauri Markkanen

I can't help but wonder if there's a scenario this offseason in which the Utah Jazz pivot away from the current plan to build around Lauri Markkanen to one that embraces a much longer rebuilding of the roster. The more I think of it, the more I believe the path toward this possibility revolves around the Jazz falling out of the top 4 in the NBA Draft Lottery. Falling to a position where they wouldn't be able to draft a franchise-changing prospect would put them at a real disadvantage heading into the offseason.

I'm not sure if that alone would open the door to trading Markkanen, but at 27 years old, it's certainly a conversation that would have to take place behind closed doors. If Utah is nowhere near competing in the Western Conference, it wouldn't make much sense to keep Markkanen around. In that case, the argument could be made that trading Markkanen to help with their long rebuild would be a much better route. If that were to happen, and Markkanen were to hit the trade block, it could make for an even more chaotic offseason across the league.

Washington Wizards: Finding a taker for Jordan Poole

The Washington Wizards are hoping some luck at the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery will help them jump-start a new era for the franchise. However, before they are in a position to fully hand over the keys of the franchise to a potentially new face, there will be some housekeeping that the team may have to do elsewhere on the roster. Looking around at their books, finding a taker for Jordan Poole could end up being one of those necessary moves for the Wizards this offseason.

However, that could end up being easier said than done. But if there's one team willing to take a risk on Poole, who has just two years left on his contract after this season, it could truly free up the Wizards to make more noise during the offseason. Trading Poole could be one of those underrated moves that unlicks so much more for the Wizards moving forward.