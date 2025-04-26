1 Polarizing trade all 30 NBA teams can make to create offseason chaos

Dallas Mavericks: Trading Anthony Davis to start a rebuild

After trading Luka Doncic at the NBA Trade Deadline, it's hard to envision what the future for the Dallas Mavericks is. They may have landed Anthony Davis as a pretty solid return, but the direction of this team appears to be all over the place. The late-season injury to Kyrie Irving, which will likely keep him out for the majority of the 2025-26 NBA season, adds even more mystery to this team's future heading into the offseason.

At this point, there could be an argument to be made that the Mavs may be better off pursuing a full-blown rebuild than re-signing Kyrie to a long-term deal and hoping that AD can remain healthy. If Dallas wanted to inject the offseason with extreme chaos, they could easily trade AD. This type of move would create a huge bidding war for one of the best big men in the NBA, and would help the Mavs bottom out in preparation for a rebuild.

Denver Nuggets: Trading Jamal Murray to retool around Jokic

Depending on how their postseason run ends, there could be big changes on the horizon for the Denver Nuggets. In fact, before they managed to turn their season around, there were rumblings at the beginning of the year that the Nuggets would be open to breaking up their core. Most of those whispers revolved around a potential trade of Michael Porter Jr. However, at this point, you can't completely count out a potential trade of Murray.

If that's the way the offseason would go for the Nuggets, it'd certainly be a huge surprise across the league. When healthy, Murray has proven to be one of the best point guards in the league. Of course, the problem for the Nuggets is that in the team's last two playoff runs, Murray hasn't been 100 percent himself. Because of that, it could open the door to the Nuggets elected to reshuffle the supporting cast around Nikola Jokic.