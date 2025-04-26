1 Polarizing trade all 30 NBA teams can make to create offseason chaos

Detroit Pistons: Trading Jaden Ivey

Despite the superb season that the Detroit Pistons have had this year, there are some very big questions that are going to be awaiting this team heading into the offseason. The biggest of which revolve around what the future is for Jaden Ivey. Entering the final year of his contract next year, Ivey will be in line for a contract extension this offseason. To be quite honest, I'm not sure extending Ivey will be the slam dunk that perhaps some across the league believe it will be.

Because of an injury, Ivey has missed the second half of this season, and the Pistons, for the most part, haven't missed a beat without the offensive-minded. If nothing else, it does make you wonder if the Pistons want to invest $100 million in a player that the Pistons fared pretty well without. If the Pistons wanted to create some craziness to start the offseason, they could look to trade Ivey before they have to worry about the possibility of losing him for nothing next summer.

Golden State Warriors: Trading Jonathan Kuminga via S&T

The Golden State Warriors hope their second-half-of-the-season surge will lead them to a potential deep playoff run. However, one interesting storyline that has suddenly emerged for the team revolves around the future of Jonathan Kuminga. Over the last few games, Kuminga has fallen out of the everyday rotation for the Warriors, and it only adds more fuel to the fire that his days in Golden State could be numbered.

The Warriors could create quite the scene this offseason if it gets to a point where they end up looking to sign-and-trade Kuminga elsewhere. If that does end up being how this storyline ends, you'd have to imagine that there would be a strong market for the young, versatile wing. Kuminga still hasn't hit his ceiling as a player, and the argument could be made that he wasn't properly utilized in Golden State.