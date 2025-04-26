1 Polarizing trade all 30 NBA teams can make to create offseason chaos

Houston Rockets: Trading Jalen Green to add a veteran star

The Houston Rockets had an amazing season in which they took a big step forward in their progression as a franchise, but heading into the offseason, there are still big decisions to make. One of the bigger questions that the Rockets' front office will have to address revolves around whether Jalen Green is going to be a key part of the foundational process moving forward or not. Green has had a pretty solid season for the Rockets, but he still hasn't made the superstar leap in his game that many believed he would by now.

If the Rockets are going to emerge as a championship contender in the future, they're going to need some clarity on Green. With the extension that he was given, the Rockets don't need Green to be a good player, they need him to be a borderline superstar. At least for now, Green has not developed into that type of player for the Rockets through the first few years of his career.

Indiana Pacers: Signing and trading Myles Turner

Looking at the landscape of the Eastern Conference, there may not be a team playing better basketball than the Indiana Pacers (aside from maybe the Cleveland Cavaliers). Even though the Pacers could end up making another deep playoff run, there are natural questions about the future of Myles Turner. With Pascal Siakam and Tyrese Haliburton already on the books for big money for the foreseeable future, there's no guarantee the Pacers are going to be able to pay Turner as well.

Turner has the option to test free agency this offseason, and the belief is that he will be in line for a huge payday. As a player who could alter the ceiling for a few contending teams across the league, if the Pacers were to discuss the possibility of signing and trading Turner, it would certainly have a huge impact during the offseason.