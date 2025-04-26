1 Polarizing trade all 30 NBA teams can make to create offseason chaos

LA Clippers: Trading Kawhi Leonard to clean the slate

The LA Clippers are playing some of their best basketball in a very long time. On the surface, it would be somewhat foolish for the Clippers to enter the offseason and immediately pivot toward a big trade. However, if the Clippers didn't want to make some noise this offseason, they could accomplish that by being open, at the very least, to trading Kawhi Leonard. Before you overreact, let me tell you why it's not that outlandish of an idea.

First of all, this is the first time Kawhi has been healthy in the postseason in a very long time. The odds of this happening again in the next few years are probably low. If the Clippers wanted to take advantage of Kawhi's health and make the most of his trade value being at a high point again, they could look to move him this offseason in a deal that could perhaps jump-start their rebuild as a team heading into the future. It probably wouldn't be popular, but it's certainly a bold idea.

Los Angeles Lakers: Trading Austin Reaves to target a star

Even though there's an expectation for the Los Angeles Lakers to make a somewhat deep run in this year's NBA Playoffs, I'm not sure there are many that would consider this team a legit championship contender in the Western Conference. Realistically, the Lakers are another star (or a few more depth players) away from emerging as a team that could win it all. In order to get to that status, the argument could be made that the Lakers may have to trade Austin Reaves during the offseason.

Considering that Reaves is on one of the best contracts in the NBA, the Lakers trading him at some point this offseason would create quite the ruckus across the league. The bidding war for Reaves, as a strong third or fourth option on a championship team, would be quite large. I wouldn't suggest the Lakers to go down this path, but it could be their solution to finding another star to pair alongside LeBron James and Luka Doncic.